NECO registrar elected into council of educational assessment in Africa

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the National Examination Council (NECO), Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, has been elected as the West African Representative to the Executive Council of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA).

Prof Wushishi was elected during the recently concluded 40th conference of the association held at the Century City Conference Centre and Hotels in Cape Town, South Africa.

Azeez Sani, acting director of information and public relations of the council, in a statement, said Prof Wushishi would serve on the eight-member executive council alongside representatives from other examination bodies across Africa.

The AEAA, established in 1982, aims to promote cooperation among examining and assessment bodies in Africa and to harmonise educational assessment across the continent.

This year’s conference, themed: “Reimagining Education Assessment in the Age of Multiple Dimensions of Learning in a Global Society”, was attended by over 21 active primary members and various public and private institutions from around the world.

The conference took place from August 19 to August 23, 2024.