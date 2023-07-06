NECO launches e-platform for verification, confirmation of results

The National Examinations Council, (NECO) has launched a result verification and confirmation portal known as NECO e-Verify.....

While speaking at the official launch in Abuja, on Thursday, registrar of NECO, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, said NECO e-Verify is an online result verification solution that guarantees instant authentication of academic and basic information about prospective candidates for admission and employment into academic institutions and work.

He said: “Due to the growing need for verification and confirmation of results by institutions both home and abroad, the Council decided that now was the best time to introduce the e-Verify platform.”

He said before now, all requests for verification and confirmation of results were routed through the Council’s headquarters in Minna, Niger State, “which took a longer time to process.”

According to him, result verification is an important process that helps to ensure the accuracy of academic credentials.

“From available records at our disposal, we have observed that there were requests for verification and confirmation of results from 64 institutions across 37 countries over a two-year period, frrom 2020-2022,” he said.

He added that similarly, NECO had such requests from 72 institutions in Nigeria within the same period besides requests from individuals which are numerous.

The NECO boss said it was an irrefutable fact that academic institutions and employers of labour, among other agencies, rely on verification of results to help them select the best prospective students for admission and employment purposes.

“By verifying the authenticity of candidates’ results, academic institutions and employers will be more confident that they are admitting and hiring persons who have the required qualification for further studies and specific job schedules,”he said.

On importance of verifying candidates result, he said the benefits include increased confidence; risk reduction and improved efficiency.

The portal, he said, will give institutions and employers more confidence of admitting and hiring the most qualified candidates “especially in today’s world of technology where result forgery is easiestis important to verify students and employees credentials for some studies and positions to ensure that the institutions/establishments successfully meet their goals.”

“With proper verification of candidates results, institutions and businesses will run more efficiently as they will be able to recruit the best applicants that are capable of learning faster and employees that can carry out their duties without of with minimal supervision,” he said.

