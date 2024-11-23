NECO accredits more centres in Niger, Equitorial Guinea for SSCE, BECE

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has accredited more foreign schools to take the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The newly accredited schools, in addition to the existing ones, are in Niger Republic and Equitorial Guinea.

The council in a statement by Azeez Sani, Ag. Director, Information and Public Relations, said the accreditation team had visited the schools to assess their readiness to host the SSCE and BECE.

SPONSOR AD

Sani said the accreditation team inspected classrooms, laboratories, libraries, computer laboratories, workshops, examination halls and sport facilities to determine their adequacy and suitability for NECO examinations.

“After a thorough evaluation and comprehensive assessment, the schools were granted full SSCE and full BECE accreditation status.

“The accreditation of additional foreign schools is a testament to NECO’s commitment to providing quality education and assessment beyond the shores of Nigeria,” he said.

Sani said NECO was poised to become a leading examination body in Africa, offering opportunities for students worldwide to benefit from its expertise, thus contributing to the advancement of education in Africa and beyond.

He revealed that candidates are participating in the ongoing NECO SSCE External in Diffa, Niger Republic, saying that UNHCR School, Diffa, Niger Republic is the first NECO SSCE External Centre outside Nigeria.

He said with expansion of foreign centres, NECO examinations are now taken by candidates in Benin Republic, Togo, Cote’d Ivoire, Niger Republic, Equitorial Guinea and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.