NECA urges apprenticeship, vocational skills training to tackle rising unemployment

The Director General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, yesterday, called on the federal government to focus on apprenticeship as a means of tackling the rising unemployment rate in Nigeria.

Apprenticeship was a major committee deliberation at the recently concluded International Labour Conference of the ILO, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Speaking at Geneva, Switzerland during the just concluded International Labour Organisation (ILO) conference, the DG stated that, “With the rising rate of unemployment in the world and Nigeria facing a major unemployment crisis, apprenticeship has been identified as a veritable means of tackling the scourge. It is no gainsaying that with over 35% unemployment rate and a challenged economy like ours, the government must look beyond the usual to tackle the ticking time bomb.”

Oyerinde stated that the conversation on apprenticeship has gained prominence all over the world and there is no better time for the government to address the current challenge of rising unemployment with a deliberate apprenticeship policy.

“It is pleasing to note that Nigeria is ahead of the world in the promotion of Apprenticeship and Technical and Vocational Skills Training through a Public-Private Partnership scheme with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF). The project with ITF remains a model project, equipping thousands of Nigerian youths with scalable skills and competencies that will make them relevant and useful in the industry, thereby adding value to the economy.

