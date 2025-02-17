NECA, ILO, Organised Labour canvass strengthened adjudication

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has called for a more robust and efficient labour adjudication system in the county with a view to ensuring fair and timely resolution of employment disputes.

It also emphasised that there is a need for a strong appellate system in upholding justice and maintaining industrial harmony, adding that it is imperative for national assembly to consider the quick passage of reviewed labour laws and the resuscitation of the National Labour Advisory Council.

The President of NECA, Ifeanyi Okoye, made the calls at the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, Abuja, when he spoke at the 3rd Labour Adjudication and Arbitration Forum with the theme: “Labour Adjudication and Appellate Jurisdiction: Challenges and Prospects.”

“The adjudication process is the foundation of industrial justice, ensuring that disputes between employers and employees are resolved with fairness and equity.

“Meanwhile, the appellate jurisdiction provides a necessary avenue for reviewing and refining judicial decisions, reinforcing trust in our legal framework.

“At NECA, we firmly believe that a well-structured and independent adjudication system is essential for industrial peace and economic growth. The ability of our Courts and arbitration mechanisms to deliver swift, impartial, and fair decisions is key to building trust between employers and employees.

“It is our collective duty, as Social Partners, to ensure that these Institutions remain credible, effective, and adaptable to modern labour realities,” NECA boss said.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Gilbert Houngbo, said labour conflict resolution is crucial in fostering economic growth and social stability.

Houngbo advocated for a shift from the concept of a minimum wage to a living wage, that can allow workers, afford their basic needs.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, raised concern over proposed legislative changes that could move labour matters to the concurrent list, warning that such a move poses significant risks to the country’s industrial relations framework and workers’ rights.

Ajaero warned that it could be dangerous to allow subnational governments to set their own labour standards, including minimum wage levels.

He said: “The proposal to place labour on the concurrent list threatens industrial relations practices in Nigeria. We are already facing challenges with the implementation of the proposed M70,000 minimum wage, as many state governments are reluctant to comply and prefer to set their own minimum wages. This undermines workers’ rights and creates inequality across states.”