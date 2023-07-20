NEC endorses deployment of CNG-powered vehicles for public transportation

The National Economic Council (NEC), on Thursday, endorsed the proposed mass deployment of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles to all States for public transportation. The…

The National Economic Council (NEC), on Thursday, endorsed the proposed mass deployment of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles to all States for public transportation.

The Director of Information, Office of the Vice President, Mr Olusola Abiola, in a statement, said the decision was part of resolutions reached at the fourth meeting of the Council, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the State House Executive Council Chambers.

Abiola explained that the decision was taken after a presentation by the NEC Adhoc Committee on cushioning the effect of petrol subsidy removal was made by Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state.

Speaking after deliberations on the presentation, Shettima said: “We will also pursue vigorously, the mass deployment of CNG-powered vehicles and establishment of autogas conversion plants/kits in all States in the short-term.

“We will also deploy electric buses and cars with charging infrastructure across the country.”

He also revealed that the meeting resolved to support enhanced engagements between State Governors and the leadership of the labour unions across the States, and proposed the provision of the cost-of-living allowances to be paid to civil servants in both the State and Federal Civil Services.

“The council agreed to support Federal Government’s efforts to scale up infrastructure, especially to give attention to fixing dilapidated highway roads across the country. (NAN)

