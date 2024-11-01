NEC advocates enhanced support for IDPs

The National Economic Council (NEC) has stressed the need to increase basic services and economic opportunities for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nigeria.

Sen. Abubakar Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, made this announcement following the 145th NEC meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

“At the meeting, chaired by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, a presentation was made on the World Bank-supported programme, “Solutions for Internally Displaced and Host Communities.

“A presentation made by Hajara Ahmed, Project Coordinator, outlined the programme’s objectives, which include: Improving Access to Basic Services: Enhancing access to essential services and economic opportunities for IDPs across affected local governments in Nigeria.

“Among clear objectives is investing in resilient infrastructure: developing resilient infrastructure and services for IDPs and host communities.

“Providing support to host communities to enhance sustainable livelihoods and offering project management support and implementing national IDP policies.”

Bagudu emphasised that both IDPs and host communities required support to foster sustainable livelihoods. (NAN)

He encouraged states to express interest and assign a focal person to facilitate communication and coordination with the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

“The North East Development Commission will also provide support within their area of expertise to fast-track implementation.” (NAN)