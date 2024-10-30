Ndume to FG: I won’t support tax increase, let the poor live

Senator Ali Ndume, lawmaker representing Borno South at the National Assembly, has urged the Federal Government not to burden the poor with more taxes.

Ndume made the appeal when he appeared on ARISE Television’s Prime Time show.

Reacting to the tax reform bills currently before the National Assembly, he said the government should go after rich individuals and corporations, instead of poor Nigerians.

Ndume said he was against tax increase because the poor Nigerians are suffering.

Ndume said, “We are almost losing the middle class in Nigeria. It is either you have it or you do not have it. Those that are in the middle are being squeezed out. If Nigerians can pay for those taxes, it is okay. But in the current situation, increasing taxes is not an alternative at all. I will not support any increase in taxes.

“Let us get things right first. Let people start living and not surviving. Let people have extra income.

“The North has more poverty, so if you want to increase taxes again, let’s be considerate. Tax those people who can afford it. Those who can afford the taxes in Nigeria are not even paying for them.

“I’m going to start campaigning against the increase in tax for now because it doesn’t only affect the northerners, it affects the average Nigeria. I’m not saying people should not pay tax, but don’t tax people that are barely surviving. Let the tax authority concentrate on those that are supposed to pay tax.”