Ndume rejects new office at National Assembly 

The senator representing Borno South at the National Assembly, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has rejected a new office allocated to him by the Senate Services Committee.
Ndume, in a letter addressed to the Chairman, Senate Services Committee on Tuesday, said the office given him does not reflect his seniority and high ranking posture at the Senate.
The letter, signed by his Chief Confidential Secretary, Yati Shuaibu Gawu, reads: “I am directed to inform you that, Distinguished Senator Mohammed All Ndume, has rejected the allocation of office number 3.10 by the Committee.
“This is because offices are traditionally allocated on seniority basis.
“Sen Ndume is the most Senior Senator after Sen Ahmad Lawan and will only occupy an office on the fourth floor.”
Recall that Ndume was recently stripped of his position as Chief Whip of the Senate, following his criticisms of the President Bola Tinubu-led government, hence the decision to allocate a new office to him.