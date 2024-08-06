Ndume meets Ganduje at APC HQ

The senator representing Borno South at the National Assembly, Mohammed Ali Ndume, is currently meeting with the national chairman of his party, the All Progressives…

The senator representing Borno South at the National Assembly, Mohammed Ali Ndume, is currently meeting with the national chairman of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The meeting is taking place at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

Senator Ndume was recently stripped of his position as Chief Whip of the Senate for criticising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration over the rising hunger in the country.

This followed a letter signed by Ganduje, APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, and transmitted to the Senate Caucus of the party which was read by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio and adopted during plenary.

Ndume was immediately replaced with Senator Tahir Monguno (Borno North) as Chief Whip following the party’s recommendation.

Senator Mungono also became Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, a position hitherto held by Ndume, before the disciplinary action was taken against him.

Since then, Ndume’s supporters have been protesting and calling on the Senate and the APC to reinstate him as the Chief Whip.