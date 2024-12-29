Ndume: How Saraki betrayed me

Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has recounted how he was suspended from the 8th Senate without salary and removed as Chief Whip in the 10th Senate for, according to him, “speaking the truth”.

Speaking to Deutsche Welle (DW) Hausa service, Ndume also narrated how ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki allegedly betrayed him despite rallying support for his emergence as the 8th Senate President.

“I was removed as Senate leader and later suspended for eight months without salary. It riled me up because we played a crucial role in the emergence of Saraki (as Senate President) but he betrayed me.

“I was recently sacked as Chief Whip for speaking the truth. But it is now a thing of the past. And as I watch, Allah in his mercy is avenging the betrayal.”

He also expressed concerns that despite his unrelenting commitment in the cause of improving the welfare of the poor people in the country, their situation remains dire, lamenting that democracy had lost its essence in the country.

“It worries me that despite committing myself to the cause of improving the welfare of the masses in the hope that their condition would be better, it is lamentable that this has not yet been achieved.

“We held hopes high during the administration of Buhari and now the present government, thinking that the sacrifices of the poor would pay off. I’m worried because I’m also a son of the poor.

“The government of the day is now ‘personalised’. A government under a democratic rule is supposed to be a government of the people, for the people and by the people. But this is not so now.”