Ndume gives condition to remain in APC

The Senator representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, says he would continue to be a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as long as Borno State governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, remains in the party.

Ndume stated this on Thursday at his residence in Maiduguri, while addressing some groups of women supporters, who vowed to stage a peaceful protest naked at the national assembly against his removal as Chief Whip of the Senate.

He said: “On the call by APC National Working Committee (NWC) that I should leave the party and join any other political party, let me say that, it is only God that gives power to whom He wishes.

“And so, I want to categorically state that I am one of the founding members of the APC. Our Leader, Governor Zulum, is in APC, and wherever our Governor is, that is where I belong.”

Speaking on behalf of the groups, Pastor Moni Mushari, quoting John 8:31, said: “If you continue in my word, you are truly my disciples; and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free”.

Pastor Mashari said they are strongly behind Senator Ndume for “speaking the truth.”