Ndume describes Bwala as a failed lawyer who desperately needs Tinubu’s job

Mohammed Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno South, has alleged that Daniel Bwala, former aide of Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, can only be a political liability to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

After Tinubu’s victory in last year’s election, Bwala had dumped the camp of Atiku, warming his way to the APC which he claimed to have dumped over the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Before announcing his formal defection, Bwala had tackled Ndume over his criticism of the president.

Subsequently, Bwala tweeted that Ndume was planning to mobilise Youths to attack him in his local government, Hawul, which is part of the Senator Ndume’s constituency.

Reacting to the allegation at his Maiduguri residence in Borno state, Ndume said it is unfortunate that Bwala who claimed to be an indigene of Hawul cannot trace his actual roots, not to talk of the people in Hawul.

“The only advice I can give President Tinubu is that, politically Daniel Bwala is just a Mad Dog who barks and bites even the owner, and so, Tinubu should be careful with the likes of Bwala.

“Bwala was once a member of the APC, but later ran away shamelessly and joined the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, where he started using all sorts of abusive and insulting words against Tinubu on Live television. Bwala can only be useful in attacking people, but 2027 general elections is coming, all I can advise is for Bwala to come to Borno and trace his roots.

“Ordinarily, I did not want to join issues with him. I wouldn’t have replied Mr. Bwala because I believe Bwala’s strategy is how to get the attention and sympathy of Mr. President to give him Police cover and may be a job.

“I can describe Daniel Bwala as a failed Lawyer and empty drum making noise in Abuja. As I said, I did not want to respond, but because Bwala talked about threats or I am mobilizing Youths to attack him, which has security implications, is very sensitive.

“We have credible people in Hawul local government area, and they know who Daniel Bwala is, in fact when I saw that his message on X handle, I thought it was Inuwa Bwala who was the former Caretaker Chairman of Hawul and a renowned journalist. I quickly drew his attention to it, which he said, he was not the one.

“Later, I was made to understand that it is Daniel Bwala who has no political relevance as far as Southern Borno is concerned.

“Infact, I replied his post and said, if accusing and abusing me on Twitter or pages of Newspapers would fetch him something from Tinubu to survive after being a failed lawyer in Abuja, I will be happy for him.

“We have three former Deputy Governors from Hawul, and all of them are my ardent supporters and people I took in high esteem throughout my political surgeon. Bwala want to portray the peace loving youths as violent people. You can’t instigate Hawul people to go into political violence, because is not in their character. All I can say is that Bwala is trying to get sympathy from Mr. President” he said.

The senator also emphasized that the interview he granted on Arise TV did not accuse or insult President Tinubu, but only criticized some policies, which are counter productive to average Nigerians.