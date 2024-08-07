Ndume apologises over Tinubu’s comment

APC considers reinstatement as Chief Whip Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South) has apologised to the All Progressives Congress (APC) for criticising President Bola Ahmed…

APC considers reinstatement as Chief Whip

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South) has apologised to the All Progressives Congress (APC) for criticising President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration on rising hunger and food insecurity without first consulting the party.

This is even as the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said another letter would be transmitted to the Senate Caucus of the party. This development may pave the way for Ndume’s reinstatement as Chief Whip.

Recently, Ndume was stripped of his position as Chief Whip after the party’s leadership requested his removal due to his critical views on the APC-led government. Senator Tahir Monguno (Borno North) replaced him and also assumed Ndume’s previous role as Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Since then, Ndume’s supporters have been protesting and calling on the Senate and the APC to reinstate him as the Chief Whip.

Addressing newsmen after their closed-door meeting at the party’s secretariat, Ndume said, “With what has happened, of which you are all aware, it is not surprising that I am invited to hear my own side. We had family discussions, and I actually accepted the mistake of not talking to the party as a last point.

“I promised the party that all my observations as a senior member of the family should have terminated or ended with the party. That is something that, moving forward, I would do, but whatever I said or whatever I did was out of patriotism, and those issues may be said strongly, but they are true. But then I should have talked to the party as the last bus stop.”

When asked if he would also apologise to the President and the Senate, Ndume said, “The President and the Senate have nothing to do with this. The president did not take offence. I didn’t insult the President; I didn’t say anything against the party, but I left the party out of reach on issues, and so, please, I think that is all I can say.”

On his part, Ganduje expressed satisfaction with Ndume’s apology.

“We are quite satisfied with his apology. The party is the father of everyone. We are free to invite legislators, members of the executive, and appointed party members in government. It is a family issue; we need to resolve it,” Ganduje stated.

Ganduje added that the party would convey Ndume’s apology to the National Assembly, hoping they would review their position on his removal.