NDPHC assures grid stability with 434MW Geregu power plant

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Jennifer Adeghije, has expressed commitment in ensuring stability in Nigeria’s power grid.

Speaking during a tour of the Geregu Power II plant yesterday in Lokoja, Kogi State, Adeghije said the transmission grid network has been very vulnerable to disruptions, saying it is expedient to come down to the field to ensure that its power plants and equipment are working and performing optimally.

She noted that rendering optimal services to the transmission grid would ensure that there is grid stability to sustain the performance of the power sector as a whole.

She added that the company is working with the TCN in strengthening national grid, while actively engaging with BPP to expedite action on long standing requests for “no objections” certificates so that contracts can be awarded for required works that will boost generation and transmission infrastructure.

“Our priority now is to ensure that our power plants are performing optimally and also in rendering services to the transmission network. For instance, black start services and ancillary services like spinning reserve have been identified as critical to the stability of the grid so, we want to ensure that we are able to offer those solutions to enhance the grid stability and to build further resilience for the grid in line with Mr. President’s renewed hope agenda for energy security.”

She however said one of its operational limitations is the grid limitations, which has impacted on its revenue earning potential.

“Therefore, we are duty bound to ensure that we spend prudently and judiciously and prioritize our needs, but like I said, we rest assured that we have the commitment of this leadership.