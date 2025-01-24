NDLEA: We arrested 38 drug suspects, impounded N134.2bn illicit drugs in Lagos Port in 2024

No fewer than 38 suspected drug traffickers were arrested by operatives of the Tin-Can Island Strategic Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at Tin-Can Island Port, in Lagos in 2024.

The operatives also intercepted N134.2 billion worth of various types of illicit drugs within the period under review.

This was disclosed by Commander of Narcotics Ofoyeju Mitchell during the command’s 2024 Media Briefing and Awards Ceremony held at Grimaldi Conference Hall, Tincan Island Port, Lagos.

The operational results, he said, helped to insulate the economy from the adverse effects of criminal proceeds and promote public health and safety.

“The year 2024 presented us with many challenges, but through teamwork, strategic planning, and intelligence-led operations, we have achieved remarkable milestones by disrupting the illicit drug trade, promoting community engagement, and deepening collaboration with stakeholders,” Mitchell stated.

He stated that the 38 suspected drug traffickers arrested, includes one female and 37 male and that a whopping seizure of 339,576.91 kg of illicit drugs were made.

According to him, the command also won 12 conviction, while 26 cases are still pending at the different law courts.

He gave the breakdown of the seizures to include: codeine 305,323.37 kg; tapentadol 13,370 kg; tafradol 11,230.8 kg; benzhexol 5,888.8 kg; cannabis indica 3,601.25 kg; methamphetamine 83.301 kg; cocaine 56.39 kg; and heroin 23 kg. The estimated monetary value of the seized drugs is 134.2 billion naira. A total of twelve (12) convictions were won while no fewer than 26 cases are pending at the law courts.

“Drugs and crime are intertwined. It is either the cartels are using proceeds of drugs to fund their acts of criminality or they rely on the influence of drugs to perpetrate heinous activities. This obviously underscores the crucial role of the NDLEA at the seaports in disrupting drug supply chains and mitigating the impact of criminal acts in our communities.

“In January last year, we detected narcotic drugs, firearms, and ammunition in one container. The command will remain vigilant in protecting our country from the painful grip of kidnapping, gruesome murder, and related crimes that are aggravated by drugs.

“As frontline gatekeepers, we understand that these seizures and arrests have significantly contributed to the relative peace enjoyed by citizens across the length and breadth of our beloved country.

“It has equally enhanced a conducive environment for the ease of doing business in the maritime industry. Our mandate is to encourage legitimate commerce and eliminate any act of criminality that is injurious to economic growth. This is our modest contribution to national security, and we will leave no stone unturned until Tincan Island port is completely impenetrable by the drug trafficking cartels,” Mitchell stated.

He stated that in addition to enforcement measures, that NDLEA also focused on public education through the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign.

According to Mitchell, the impressive scorecard was made possible through the Command’s shared commitment to promoting zero tolerance for drug trafficking.

The Commander also used the occasion to honour deserving outstanding officers with special awards for their excellence and commitment to service.

Commander Mitchell shared the award categories, which ranged from Most Productive Officer-in-Charge to Best WADA Media Partner of the Year.

The list of awards and the recipients include the Most Productive Officer-in-Charge of the Year won by ACN Adefunke Akindele, Most Enterprising Officer of the Year won by ACN Muje Stephen, WADA Facilitator of the Year won by ACN Salihu Isa Machi, and Most Dedicated Officer of the Year won by CSN Audu Samuel, while the Best Dressed Officer of the Year went to SNA Mohammed Musa. The Best WADA Media Partner of the Year was won by Mr. Davidson Iriekpen of Thisday newspaper for his tenacity and dedication to anti-drug abuse public enlightenment.

The event also marked the launch of the inaugural edition of the Tincan Strategic Command quarterly newsletter. This publication aims to inform stakeholders of the command’s operations, community engagement activities, and significant achievements while promoting greater collaboration in the fight against drug abuse.

“The dynamic drug trafficking trends have kept us on our toes. Apart from cannabis indica that is imported from Canada and the United States, pharmaceutical opioids from India, cocaine is imported from South America, and heroin comes from the far east, like Pakistan and Iran. Within the period under review, we discovered the first shipment of methamphetamine from Canada. We will continue to monitor the trend and thwart every criminal manipulation,” he assured.

Commander Mitchell expressed heartfelt appreciation for the enabling environment provided by Gen. Buba Marwa to tackle the challenge of drug trafficking at the seaport.

He acknowledged the hard work and dedication of NDLEA personnel, as well as other stakeholders in the anti-narcotic campaign.