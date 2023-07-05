NDLEA, UK partner to fight drug cartels

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom (NCA-UK) have reiterated their commitment to take battles to…

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) and David Cater, Regional Manager, West Africa, NCA made the commitment at the signing of a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two agencies at the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

“This renewed MoU will definitely and inevitably propel high intelligence-driven operational tentacles that will seek out the most-complex organised criminal networks, no matter their hiding place, to face the wrath of the law,” Marwa said.

David Cater said renewing the MoU comes with great satisfaction and is significant to the good work of both NDLEA and NCA.

He commended the leadership of NDLEA for the support and confidence reposed in the partnership, while assuring that the ongoing project will continue to support the agency to succeed in its assignments.

