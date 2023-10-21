NDLEA trains additional 2,500 officers to curb drug abuse

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has trained an additional 2,500 officers to boost its workforce to rid the nation of trafficking, trade…

The newly trained narcotic agents and narcotic assistants, who are part of the Junior Officers Basic Course 5/2023, were trained at the NSCDC College of Disaster Management in Katsina.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the officers on Thursday, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), charged the newly trained personnel to stand firm and reject what he called “insidious temptations that will come their way from drug barons and cartels.”

Marwa, who was represented by his special adviser, Col. Yakubu Bako (Rtd), told the new intakes not to compromise on their work because their efforts would directly impact the safety and well-being of their families, communities, and the country at large.

He said NDLEA was employing the latest techniques, technologies, and intelligence to curb the menace, adding that the agency has launched an offensive action to put traffickers and barons on the defensive while promoting a War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), social advocacy campaign with long-term objectives of preventing drug abuse in society.

In his remarks, Secretary to the Katsina State government, Alhaji Abdullahi Garba Faskari, who represented the governor, said Governor Radda is committed to the fight on the use and trafficking of illicit drugs, considering the close link between the menace and the problem of insecurity bedevilling the state.

