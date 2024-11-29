NDLEA to seize properties linked to drug trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced plans to confiscate properties, including houses and vehicles, where illicit drugs are intercepted as part of efforts to intensify the fight against drug trafficking in Nigeria.

Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during the 10th National Youth Summit on Drugs and Substance Abuse, organised by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) and the African Youths Initiative on Crime Prevention.

Marwa, represented by the agency’s technical adviser, Otunba Lanre Impinmisho, highlighted NDLEA’s three-pronged approach to tackling drug abuse: enforcement, treatment, and rehabilitation.

“In the past year, we seized over 3,980,916 kilograms of illicit drugs, dismantled syndicates, and arrested key drug traffickers. To send a strong message, the agency will confiscate houses and vehicles used for drug trafficking,” he said.

Acknowledging addiction as a health issue, Marwa emphasised the NDLEA’s commitment to treatment and rehabilitation.

He revealed that the agency has established around 30 rehabilitation centres nationwide, offering counselling, medical care, and reintegration programmes to help recovering drug users rejoin society and their families.

BPSR Director General, Mr Dasuki Arabi, called for nationwide collaboration to address the alarming rise in drug abuse, particularly among Nigerian youth.

He described drug abuse as a severe threat to the nation’s social fabric and economic progress.

Ambassador Chris Ibe, Founder and Executive Director of the African Youths Initiative on Crime Prevention, emphasised the need for collective action to combat drug trafficking and abuse.