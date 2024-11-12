NDLEA takes drug campaign to Lagos schools

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Tincan Island Port Strategic Command, has continued its school-based sensitisation programme with a lecture at Park Royal College, Apapa, Lagos, at the weekend.

The enlightenment is part of a broader initiative by the Chairman/CEO, retired Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa CON, to engage educational institutions across Lagos and the entire country.

In his opening remarks, Commander Ofoyeju Mitchell of the anti-narcotic agency highlighted the imperative of catching them young through primary prevention strategies.

“Drugs do not discriminate. They can affect anyone: from the brightest student to the most promising athlete. The consequences are not just personal, but the ripple effects cut through families, schools, and entire communities.

“It is imperative that young people understand the harmful effects of substance abuse,” he stated, and urged students to make informed choices and resist peer pressure.

Barrister Aduke Akinboboye, the school principal, thanked the NDLEA officials for the lecture, which she described as timely.

“On behalf of the management, I sincerely thank you and your team for coming. This lecture is timely and beneficial. I personally learnt a lot from the presentations, and this will really be helpful to the students in making good decisions when confronted with issues of drugs.”

The event, which attracted students, teachers, and staff, featured enlightening presentations by NDLEA officials who discussed various aspects of drug abuse, including its health consequences, legal ramifications, and social implications.

The theme of the lecture was ‘Say No to Drugs: Empowering the Future’, emphasising the critical need for awareness among young people.