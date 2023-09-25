NDLEA seizes Abuja-bound 1,194 laughing gas cylinders

Over four tonnes of illicit and controlled drugs, including consignments of nitrous oxide, popularly known as laughing gas, hemp, codeine syrup, methamphetamine and tramadol, have…

Over four tonnes of illicit and controlled drugs, including consignments of nitrous oxide, popularly known as laughing gas, hemp, codeine syrup, methamphetamine and tramadol, have been intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Lagos, Kogi, FCT, Jigawa, Kaduna, Sokoto and Edo states.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in a statement, said that two suspects: Onyebuchi Ikpozu and Kenneth Igwe, who were taking the consignments to the FCT for distribution were arrested.

According to him, while a Toyota Sienna bus marked KTU 582 HV was conveying 99 cartons containing 594 cylinders weighing 1,267.200kg, a second bus with registration number FKJ 329 YA was conveying 100 cartons of substances with 600 cylinders weighing 1,280kg.

The statement reads in part: “A 48-year-old woman, Mrs Ugo Eluba, was also arrested in Abuja in a follow up operation after 2,400 ampules of pentazocine injection and 100,000 tablets of Exol-5 intercepted in Kogi State were traced to her.”

In another development in the FCT, operatives intercepted 977kg of hemp on Wednesday, 20th September, in a trailer marked LSR 343 XW bearing cartons of Maggi.

The consignment was loaded into the truck at Ipele junction in Ondo State. While 959kg was meant for distribution in Sokoto State, and the rest in Gwagwalada in Abuja.

