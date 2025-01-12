NDLEA seizes 6 vehicles, 40ft trailer load skunk in Abuja midnight raid

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted a 40ft trailer load of skunk – a strain of cannabis – weighing 2,217.6kgs.

The illicit drugs consignment were intercepted while being distributed into six vehicles at an abandoned fuel station in Kagini, Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for onward distribution to some Northern states.

Spokesman of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday said that the intelligence-led operation, which took place at 1:20am on Saturday, 11th January, 2025, led to the seizure of not only the large illicit consignment but also the trailer and the six vehicles.

He listed the vehicles as Toyota Van, Toyota Camry car, Toyota Sienna bus, JAC 4-wheel-drive Hilux truck, Toyota Corolla car and a Vento Passat car as well as the arrest of 42-year-old Isaac Monday Desmond.

“The consignment was loaded into the trailer at Uzebba in Owan local council area of Edo State,” Babafemi said.

In another raid in the FCT, two suspects: Anthony Nnamdi, 42, and Abba Ali, 27, were arrested by NDLEA officers at Nyanya, where a combined 1.398kgs cocaine and a precursor substance used in preparing crack cocaine were recovered from them.

Also, no fewer than 20 wraps of cocaine weighing 330grams have been recovered from a cargo going to Australia at a logistics firm in Lagos by officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) in NDLEA.

The cocaine parcels were concealed around the body of face cream containers in the shipment.

Meanwhile, a total of 338,200 bottles of codeine-based syrup worth more than N1,190,168,200 in street value, were intercepted in two containers watch-listed by the agency following processed intelligence.

The illicit consignments were discovered during joint examination of the containers by NDLEA operatives, Customs and other security agencies on Thursday 9th and Friday 10th January 2025 at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers State.

In Lagos State, the traditional chief priest of the Igunuko shrine, Alpha beach Ajah Lekki where 2,760kg skunk was recovered on 25th October 2024, Bariu Aliu (alias Malo) has been arrested by NDLEA operatives after over three months of manhunt for him.

“Though two of his accomplices were earlier arrested at the shrine last year and had since been charged and convicted in court, Bariu was said to be the leader of the syndicate,” Babafemi said.

Meanwhile, suspect, Habibu Ya’u, 23, was nabbed by NDLEA officers who raided Gadar Tamburawa, Zaria road, Kano State on Thursday 9th January where they recovered 45 blocks of cannabis weighing 24.2kgs and 40,800 pills of opioids including tramadol from him.

While commending the officers and men of DOGI, FCT, PHPC, Lagos, and Kano Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), said that their operational successes and those of their compatriots across the country, especially their balanced approach to drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts, are well appreciated.