NDLEA secures conviction of 12 drug peddlers

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has secured the conviction of 12 drug peddlers in Kano.

Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court 3, sitting in Kano, who handed down the verdict, said the convicts were found guilty of orchestrating drug trafficking activities at the notorious Filin Idi drug den.

ASN Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari, spokesman of the agency, said in a statement, that each of the 12 individuals got a 3-year prison sentence, with no option of fine, underscoring the severity of their crimes.

Among the convicts, Lawan Sani Hobe, who was apprehended following a 10-month manhunt that ensued after he attacked an NDLEA officer, has been handed an additional two-year sentence, making a total of five years.