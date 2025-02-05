NDLEA raids Kano drug spots, arrests 18

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano State Command, has intensified efforts in the fight against drug-related crimes by conducting series of operations within the Kano metropolis.

This was disclosed by the agency’s spokesperson, Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari.

The statement revealed that on January 30, 2025, NDLEA operatives stormed notorious drug hotspots, including Fagge, Kwarin Kaya, Kofar Wambai, and Kofar Mata, leading to the arrest of 18 suspects linked to various drug offenses.

SPONSOR AD

It added that during the operation, NDLEA agents recovered significant quantities of illicit substances, including Indian hemp and rubber solution, as well as locally made dangerous weapons.