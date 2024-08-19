NDLEA proposes mandatory drug tests for varsity admission

The Commandant of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kwara State, Hajia Fatima Abiola-Popoola, has proposed that universities should require newly admitted students to…

The Commandant of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kwara State, Hajia Fatima Abiola-Popoola, has proposed that universities should require newly admitted students to undergo mandatory drug tests as part of their admission process.

She explained that this would “Serve as a preventive measure while offering early intervention and counselling for those already using drugs to prevent them from becoming problematic users”.

Hajia Abiola-Popoola disclosed this during a radio programme in Ilorin monitored by our correspondent. The NDLEA boss further expressed concern over the rising number of drug users in the country, particularly among females. She warned that this trend poses serious risks to families and society at large.

She said “A 2018 survey shows that 14.3 million people were using drugs in Nigeria. One out of 7 persons in Nigeria is a drug user and one out of 4 drug users is a woman.

“This shows that the society is in trouble because a woman is the administrator of the home.”