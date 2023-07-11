NDLEA orders nationwide clampdown on use of ‘laughing gas’

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has directed all its commands and formations nationwide to begin a clampdown on illegal sales and use of…

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has directed all its commands and formations nationwide to begin a clampdown on illegal sales and use of a nitrous oxide, otherwise known as laughing gas, following its abuse by people who use it for recreational purposes.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), gave the order on Tuesday in Abuja.

City & Crime reports that nitrous oxide is a colourless gas that is commonly used for sedation and pain relief, more often by dentists and medical professionals. The substance, popularly called laughing gas or N20, is fast emerging as a drug in demand in Nigeria by young party goers and fun seekers. The gas is often transferred from its containers into balloons, from where it’s inhaled for euphoric effects.

NDLEA’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said, “The decision to clampdown on those involved in illegal sale and use of nitrous oxide, follows analysis of the effects on those who abuse the substance, which include: dizziness; disorientation, headache; lightheadedness; fainting spells; hallucinations; falling unconscious and/or suffocating from lack of oxygen; and other neurological complications especially psychiatric symptoms.”

The agency said pending when other measures were taken in consultation with other stakeholders, especially the Federal Ministry of Health, to curb the menace, it would not hesitate to wield the big stick on anyone, no matter their social status, involved in the illegal sales or use of nitrous oxide in the overall interest of public health.

It urged parents, guardians and other stakeholders to be vigilant, alert and warn their young ones against attempting experimenting or abusing the substance, which posed a threat to their mental and overall wellbeing.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...