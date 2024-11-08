NDLEA officials ‘kill’ youth during raid in Plateau

Some officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have been accused of killing a youth, Faisal Yakubu Hussaini, in Dangi, the headquarters of Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau state.

According to the members of the community, the incident occurred when the officials raided a lodge in the area, scared the youth with gunshots and killed the victim in the process.

They added that they had inquired if there was a crime committed by someone in the lodge but the officers failed to provide any explanation.

The Chairman and Secretary of Kanam Development Association (KADA), Barrister G Aliyu and ND Shehu Kanam, condemned the incident.

The secretary said, “The leadership of Kanam Development Association (KADA) is deeply outraged and saddened by the extrajudicial killing of Faisal Yakubu Hussaini Adafa by officers of the Nigeria Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Dengi, Kanam LGA of Plateau State yesterday, Thursday, 7th November 2024.

“This heinous act is unacceptable and violates the fundamental human rights of the victim. While we acknowledge the NDLEA’s right to operate within the bounds of the law, we strongly condemn this brutal and unjustifiable killing. The agency’s actions undermine the trust and confidence of the public in law enforcement. We demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of the officers involved in this heinous crime.

“The We urge our youths to remain calm and law-abiding as we pursue legal measures to address this barbaric act. We will not let this incident go unchecked and will work tirelessly to ensure justice is served.”