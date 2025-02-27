NDLEA officers pursue passenger over Indian hemp

Abubakar Sadiq IsahA mild drama played out as some officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) gave a passenger hot chase after finding a substance suspected to be Indian hemp in his pocket at a checkpoint in Sheda, along the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

Our reporter, who was at the checkpoint, said the incident happened around 9:47 am on Wednesday when some of the NDLEA officials, who were on a stop and search operation flagged down a commercial commuter bus carrying the passenger.

A witness told Abuja Metro that the officials ordered all passengers on board to alight from the bus, adding that they started searching them one after the other.

The witness said immediately the officials found some wraps of substance suspected to be Indian hemp inside one of the passenger’s pockets, he suddenly took to his heels and ran into a nearby bush but two of the NDLEA officials gave him a hot chase.

One of the officials said, ‘’The passenger told us that he wanted to urinate when he suddenly took to his heels but we will surely catch him because he knows that he is carrying exhibits in his pocket that was why he escaped.”

The two officials were still in the bush finding the suspect, when our reporter left the checkpoint.