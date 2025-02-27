NDLEA officers pursue passenger over Indian hemp

Abubakar Sadiq IsahA mild drama played out as some officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) gave a passenger hot chase after finding a substance suspected to be Indian hemp in his pocket at a checkpoint in Sheda, along the Abuja-Lokoja highway.
Our reporter, who was at the checkpoint, said the incident happened around 9:47 am on Wednesday when some of the NDLEA officials, who were on a stop and search operation flagged down a commercial commuter bus carrying the passenger.
A witness told Abuja Metro that the officials ordered all passengers on board to alight from the bus, adding that they started searching them one after the other.
The witness said immediately the officials found some wraps of substance suspected to be Indian hemp inside one of the passenger’s pockets, he suddenly took to his heels and ran into a nearby bush but two of the NDLEA officials gave him a hot chase.
One of the officials said, ‘’The passenger told us that he wanted to urinate when he suddenly took to his heels but we will surely catch him because he knows that he is carrying exhibits in his pocket that was why he escaped.”
The two officials were still in the bush finding the suspect, when our reporter left the checkpoint.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.