NDLEA intercepts US, UK-bound drugs

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) have intercepted no 36 parcels of Indian hemp concealed in six cartons Nestle Cerelac.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in a statement, said the operation was carried out on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

He said that a freight agent, Salaudeen Suliat Abiola, who presented the consignment for export to the UK, was arrested, while a follow up operation to Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday, August 3, led to the arrest of the sender of the cargo, Bello Motunrayo Folu.

The statement reads in part: “The Cerelac tins were all factory-sealed at the top while they tampered with the bottoms through which they put the substances covered with loose quantities of the infant cereal meal to prevent discovery; an effort that ended in futility as vigilant NDLEA officers were able to foil the attempt.”

He also said that five shipments of opioids and other psychoactive substances such as promethazine, pentazocine, diazepam, tramadol and morphine concealed in clothes and other items meant for export to the US and UK were intercepted on Monday July 29, at a logistics company in Lagos.

Babafemi further said that NDLEA operatives at the Tincan port in Lagos on Friday, August 2, recovered 77 packages of hemp from the body compartments of four vehicles imported from Canada and that two suspects, Salami Abiodun Sunday (34) and Lekan Atoyebi (33), assigned to clear the shipments were arrested.

He added that several other arrests and seizures were made in Lagos, Ondo, Edo State and Kogi states.