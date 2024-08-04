NDLEA intercepts multiple US, UK-bound drugs in baby food tins

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted no less than 36 parcels of a strong strain of cannabis concealed in six cartons of tins of branded Nestle Cerelac baby food, with six containers in each package at the SAHCOL export shed of Lagos airport and at a courier firm in Lagos.

In a statement on Sunday, spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said the operations which was carried out on Wednesday 31st July 2024, led to the recovery of the psychotropic substance with a total weight of 18.50kgs.

He said that a freight agent, Salaudeen Suliat Abiola, who presented the consignment for export to the UK was promptly arrested while a follow up operation to Ibadan, Oyo State on Saturday 3rd August led to the arrest of the sender of the cargo, Bello Motunrayo Folu, at her No. 20 Mofoluwasho Estate, Elewuro, Akobo area of the state capital.

“The Cerelac tins were all factory-sealed at the top while they tampered with the bottom through which they put the substances covered with loose quantities of the infant cereal meal to prevent discovery, an effort that ended in futility as vigilant NDLEA officers were able to foil the attempt,” he said.

Also, five different shipments of opioids and other psychoactive substances, such as promethazine, pentazocine, diazepam, tramadol, and morphine concealed in cloths and other items meant for export to the US and UK were equally interrupted by NDLEA operatives in Lagos.

While one of the shipments containing 820grams of promethazine and pentazocine injections was going to the United States, the remaining four parcels consisting of over two kilograms of opioids such as tramadol 225mg, molly and NPS were heading to the United Kingdom.

Babafemi said they were all intercepted on Monday 29th July at a logistics company in Lagos.