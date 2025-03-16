NDLEA intercepts cocaine wrapped in shoes, prayer beads bound for Holy Land

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted cocaine concealed in prayer beads and locally made shoes.
According to the agency, the suspects were intercepted while attempting to smuggle the illicit substances into the Holy Land.
Femi Babafemi, the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, disclosed this in a statement which was attached with pictures of the confiscated contraband.
The statement read, “Narco-trend update: In this holy month when people are consecrating themselves and making supplications to their God, some persons were preoccupied with concealing cocaine in prayer beads and locally made shoes to desecrate the precincts of the holy land in the holy month.
“They were, however, intercepted by #ndlea_nigeria officers as shown by the attached pictures.”
See pictures of the intercepted contraband below:
