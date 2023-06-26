NDLEA: In 12 months, we arrested 463 suspects, convicted 42 in Edo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that it arrested 463 suspects allegedly involved in drug trafficking in Edo State between June 2022…

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that it arrested 463 suspects allegedly involved in drug trafficking in Edo State between June 2022 and May 2023.

The State NDLEA Commander, Buba Wakawa, disclosed this in Benin, the state capital, while speaking with journalists as part of activities commemorating the United Nations Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking of Drugs with the theme, “People First, Stop Stigma and Discrimination Strengthen Prevention”.

Represented by the Deputy Commander, Emmanuel Ejiko, the commander said the agency also secured the conviction of 42 drug traffickers in the state within the period under review.

He added that 92 cases against drug traffickers were still pending in court.

“The command also seized 38,337.2889 kilograms and destroyed 40 cannabis farms measuring 67.511507 hectares across Edo state. We have also rehabilitated 362 drug dependants and reintegrated back to their families while 18 vehicles used for illicit drug trafficking were seized,” he said.

Wakawa said the command has waged the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) through sensitization and awareness about the danger of substance use and trafficking.

He said to ensure the effectiveness of the fight against drug abuse, the agency decorated the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, among others as Grand and WADA ambassador.

He, however, identified shortage of operational vehicles, poor office accommodation and unwillingness of the people to give useful information to the agency for effective war against drug abuse as some challenges facing the agency.

Wakawa assured that the agency would continue to wage drug war against drug abusers and drug traffickers until the state is rid of the menace.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...