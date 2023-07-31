NDLEA destroys hemp farms in Edo

The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed two Indian hemp farms totaling 6.96 hectares in Upokhoten Forest, Uzzebba…

The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed two Indian hemp farms totaling 6.96 hectares in Upokhoten Forest, Uzzebba village in Owan West LGA.

Briefing journalists after the operation, Mr Ondotimi Bebetu, the command’s assistant commander (operations), said the two plantations equaled more than 17 tonnes of hemp.

He said, “There are two farms that have been destroyed here today. The first farm measures 6.28 hectares. When you convert to tons, it equals about 15 tonnes.

“The second farm has the same proximity, measuring 0.68 hectares. It is equal to 1.7 tonnes. When you sum up the two together, you arrive at 17.4 tonnes of cannabis destroyed right now.’’

He called on the public to give information on how to get to such farmlands as their youths were exposed to the health risk of hemp production and consumption.

He noted that the owners of such farms were always big time barons who employed innocent people.

Also speaking, Mr James Olarewaju, assistant commander of narcotics, said the command was determined to cut the supply chain of the substance through farm destruction as against burning energy on those selling in piecemeal.

One of the two suspects arrested, Monday Nduul, from Benue State, said he was a labourer brought to the farm to weed.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...