NDLEA destroys 25 tons of illicit drugs in Kogi

The Kogi State chapter of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) destroyed 25 tons of illicit drugs in Lokoja on Wednesday.

Representing NDLEA Chairman Brig. General Mohammed Buba Marwa at the event, Director of Operations and General Investigation at NDLEA Headquarters, Ahmed Suleiman Ningi, emphasised the security risks posed by such a large quantity of illegal substances.

“If allowed to circulate, these 25,000 kilograms of illicit substances could significantly worsen security challenges in the country,” he warned.

He listed the destroyed drugs to include Cannabis Sativa, Tramadol, Rohypnol, Diazepam, Exol-5, Pentazocine Injection, Cocaine, Codeine-based Syrup, Methamphetamine, Heroin, Ketamine and Akuskura.

Kogi State NDLEA Commander, Umah Mustapha Yahuza, disclosed that 24 vehicles belonging to drug traffickers had been seized and forfeited. He called for public cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking and revealed that five additional tons of illicit drugs were still under legal proceedings.

The security adviser to the Kogi governor, Commodore Jerry Omodara (Rtd) reiterated the government’s commitment to tackling drug-related crimes.

“The federal government must recognize Kogi’s strategic position and provide additional support in combating drug trafficking,” he said.