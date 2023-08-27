NDLEA confiscates 62.0kg of cannabis, arrests 3 suspects in Yobe

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Yobe State Command, has arrested three suspects for trafficking cannabis in Potiskum LGA of Yobe State. The…

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Yobe State Command, has arrested three suspects for trafficking cannabis in Potiskum LGA of Yobe State.

The command’s Principal Staff Officer, Media and Advocacy, Ramatu SB, said the suspect was arrested by a team of operatives -Strike Force led by CSN Jibril Odiba.

She said the operatives trailed and intercepted one ash-coloured Sharon Galaxy vehicle with registration No. AKK 484XA coming from Ba-isa LGA of Taraba State on Potiskum-Gombe Road.

She said the suspects were arrested with 133 blocks weighing 62.0kg of compressed weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa concealed in sacks containing groundnuts and cartons.

She added that the three arrested suspects from the vehicle, Ya’u Yahuza (30), Yahaya Muhd (29), and Tanimu Salisu (20) are all indigenes of Gombe State.

