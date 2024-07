The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Yobe State Command, has confiscated substances suspected to be Indian hemp weighing 152.5 kilgrammes and arrested one Sale…

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Yobe State Command, has confiscated substances suspected to be Indian hemp weighing 152.5 kilgrammes and arrested one Sale Bukar (39).

The command’s spokeswoman, Ramatu Suma Badamasi, told journalists that 303 blocks of the substances were confiscated in Geidam LGA.