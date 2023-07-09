NDLEA busts ‘skuchies’ factory in Ogun, producer escapes

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ogun State Command have raided and dismantled a Skuchies factory around Ajaka in Sagamu, Sagamu…

During the operation, a suspect, Adekunle Adekola, was arrested, while one Abiodun, identified as the principal suspect, notorious Skuchies producer, escaped.

The NDLEA’s state commander, CN Ibiba Jane Odili, in a statement on Saturday in Abeokuta, said the command’s operatives carried out the exercise following an intelligence gathered on the operation of the factory.

Odili said exhibits seized at the factory during the operations include 124 gallons of 5 litres of Skuchies, 306 gallons of 3 litres of Skuchies, 10kg of cannabis Sativa, 20 litres of cough syrup with Codeine, 7 deep freezers, 2 gas cylinders, 1 industrial cooker, 4 stabilizers and 1 firman generator.

According to her, Skuchies is a potent and addictive drug, which is a concoction with different types of drugs.

