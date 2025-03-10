ndlea arrests auto spare parts dealer with 77.50kg cocaine

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested an automobile spare parts dealer, Levi ChidiebeleUbodoeze, over alleged attempt to export 2kg of cocaine concealed in vehicle propellers to Angola, three weeks after launching a manhunt for him.

The spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said this on Sunday in Abuja in a statement.

He said, “Following the seizure of the cocaine consignment at a logistics company in Aspanda, Trade Fair Complex, Ojo area of Lagos on February 21, 2025, swift contacts were made with Angolan authorities who in turn arrested the supposed recipient of the illicit drug in Angola, after which the identity of the sender was unraveled.

“As a result, NDLEA operatives on Thursday, March 6, tracked Ubodoeze to his house in Ago Palace Way area of Isolo, Lagos where he was caught in a KIA Sport Utility Vehicle trying to escape,” Babafemi said.

He said a search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a large quantity of phenacetin, a cutting agent for cocaine weighing 75.50 kilogrammes packaged and branded as semolina, while a digital scale used in weighing illicit drugs was recovered from his house.

He said Ubodoeze admitted dealing in cocaine while selling motor spare parts at Ladipo market, Mushin, Lagos.

He also stated that the supposed recipient of the illicit consignment in Angola alerted him the moment he was arrested in Angola, hence his bid to evacuate his house and flee from the area shortly before NDLEA officers swooped on him.