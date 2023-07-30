NDLEA arrests artiste manager, businessman who sells drugs at Lagos clubs

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a Lekki-based artiste manager and his Ikoyi businessman accomplice who specialise in distributing illicit drugs to fun seekers at VIP night clubs and lounges in Lekki and Island axis of Lagos State.

Their arrest followed an intelligence about a shipment of Colorado, a synthetic strong strain of cannabis coming for them from Los Angeles, United States.

Spokesman of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said on Sunday in a statement in Abuja that Oseni Abdulraheem Ayodeji Babatunde (aka Papalampa) was the first to be arrested in his house at No. 3 Ope Daniel Taiwo Street, off Chisco Bus-Stop, Lekki area of Lagos when the consignment arrived on Sunday 23rd July.

“During a preliminary interview with the suspect, he confessed he started the illicit trade three years ago and has been selling to patrons of clubs and lounges in Lekki and Lagos Island, some of which he identified as Quilox, Silver Fox, DNA and Hotbox,” Babafemi said.