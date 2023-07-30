NDLEA arrests artiste manager, businessman who sells drugs at Lagos clubs

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a Lekki-based artiste manager and his Ikoyi businessman accomplice who specialise in distributing illicit drugs to fun seekers at VIP night clubs and lounges in Lekki and Island axis of Lagos State.
Their arrest followed an intelligence about a shipment of Colorado, a synthetic strong strain of cannabis coming for them from Los Angeles, United States.
Spokesman of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said on Sunday in a statement in Abuja that Oseni Abdulraheem Ayodeji Babatunde (aka Papalampa) was the first to be arrested in his house at No. 3 Ope Daniel Taiwo Street, off Chisco Bus-Stop, Lekki area of Lagos when the consignment arrived on Sunday 23rd July.
“During a preliminary interview with the suspect, he confessed he started the illicit trade three years ago and has been selling to patrons of clubs and lounges in Lekki and Lagos Island, some of which he identified as Quilox, Silver Fox, DNA and Hotbox,” Babafemi said.
According to him, Oseni said that besides the drug business, he also organizes shows for artistes around Lagos and outside Nigeria.
Afterwards, a total of 10 parcels of Colorado weighing 2.50kgs concealed inside large tins of coffee and duvets linked to Oseni were intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja.
During a follow-up search of his residence, operatives recovered some quantities of the same substance, a digital weighing scale and other paraphernalia.
Also, an Ikoyi-based businessman, Nnadi Kingsley Ikenna was linked to the shipment and was away in South Africa when the consignment arrived. While operatives maintained surveillance around his 18 Okotie Eboh Close, Ikoyi residence, they also set their dragnet for him at the airport.
He eventually arrived into the waiting arms of NDLEA officers on Thursday 27th July when he returned to the country on a Kenya Airlines flight at the Lagos airport. Kingsley, in his statement, accepted ownership of a part of the consignment.
Moreso, a grandfather, Boniface Ogwurlobi, 62, and Chimezie Onyenjuru were arrested at Uli town Ihila LGA, Anambra State with a total of 49.415kgs cannabis sativa; 127.7grams of methamphetamine; and 15grams of cocaine during a raid operation on Friday 28th July.
