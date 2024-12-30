NDLEA arrests 929 suspects, seizes 2.6 tons of drugs in Kwara

Mrs. Popoola said the hard drugs recovered included cannabis, Tramadol, diazepam, methamphetamine, Cough Syrup laced with codeine, and cocaine/crack, among others.

She said out of the total suspects arrested, 839 are male while 90 are female.

The State Commander of the agency, Mrs. Fatima Popoola, stated this while briefing newsmen on its achievements in Ilorin on Monday.

She said cannabis, which tops the list of drugs, accounts for 1,455.529 kilograms of the total seizures.

The NDLEA commander explained that it carried out a mop-up of 1.5 tons of cannabis from the streets to reduce its destructive effect on society.

She noted that during a rapid operation of drug joints, the command arrested 185 drug users who were counselled at the drug demand reduction unit and reintegrated with their family members.

The NDLEA boss noted that in the command’s intervention efforts, 22 clients were admitted into the rehabilitation facility in addition to 17 others who are non-residential coming from their homes for counselling during the period under review.

Popoola maintained that the legal services unit also secured 133 convictions at the federal high court.

She said the command, in collaboration with the state government, had commenced the implementation of the drug testing policy on 261 fresh students at Kwara State University (KWASU), the Vice Chancellor, and Dean of Student Affairs of the Institution who tested negative.

The NDLEA commander commended the efforts of the state government and other security agencies for supporting their activities.

She advised parents and guardians to have an interest in the activities of their children to prevent them from joining bad gangs.

Popoola urged the state government to assist the command with additional operational vehicles as well as the completion of its rehabilitation centre to make its work easier.