NDLEA arrests 734 suspects in Katsina, convicts 253

The Katsina Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says it arrested 734 suspects in connection with various drug-related offences in 2024.

The Commander of NDLEA in the state, Mr Mohammed Aminu-Abubakar, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Katsina on Wednesday.

According to him, about 253 of the suspects were prosecuted and convicted, while 107 cases are ongoing at the Federal High Court in the state.

He further said that in the year under review, the command succeeded in seizing a total of 1,525.9 Kilograms of various illicit drugs in the state.

Some of the exhibits, he said, included cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis, tramadol, tranquilizers, among other illegal substances.

The NDLEA boss expressed appreciation to all stakeholders who directly or indirectly contributed to the fight against illicit drugs scourge in the state. (NAN)