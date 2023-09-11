NDLEA arrests 2 suspects with 65kg of cannabis in Yobe

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Yobe State Command, has arrested two suspects for being in possession of 65 kilogrammes of dried weeds…

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Yobe State Command, has arrested two suspects for being in possession of 65 kilogrammes of dried weeds suspected to be cannabis in Damaturu and Nguru LGAs of the state.

The command’s Principal Staff Officer, Media and Advocacy, Ramatu SB, confirmed this to newsmen in Damaturu, the state capital.

She said a team of strike force officers of the command in Damaturu LGA arrested one Suleiman Mohammed (37) with five blocks of dried weed suspected to be cannabis weighing 5.0kg.

She said the suspect was arrested by the officers of the command led by CSN Jibrin Odiba while on a stop-and-search operation in Damaturu.

She added that one Gapchiya Modu, a 26-year-old, was arrested by the officers of Nguru Area Command led by CSN Solomon Pawa, with 80 blocks of dried weeds suspected to be cannabis weighing 60kg.

She said the suspect was arrested by the operatives while on a stop-and-search operation along Kano-Nguru Road.

Ramatu said the suspects would be prosecuted in the court after investigations by the officers of the command.

