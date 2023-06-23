NDLEA arrests 181 suspects, recovers 3 pistols

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ogun State, has arrested 181 suspected drug dealers and recovered three pistols in the last five months in…

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ogun State, has arrested 181 suspected drug dealers and recovered three pistols in the last five months in the state.

The agency also hinted that it had secured 33 convictions during the period under review.

The state Commander, Ibiba Odili, disclosed this in Abeokuta, at an event in commemoration of the 2023 United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and illicit drug trafficking with the theme: ‘People first: Stop Stigma, and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention’.

She said the NDLEA had taken the fight to the door steps of drug traffickers through its operation, which she said led to arrest of some suspects, recovery of weapons and seizures of hard drugs.

“The command has made the arrest of 181 suspects who comprise 147 male suspects and 34 female suspects from February till date. The command also recovered three locally-made pistols during operations in different parts of the state and we have handed them over to the police,” she said.

On reduction of supply of drugs, she said they seized 3,14151 tonnes; 9.4259kgs Psychotropic Substance, 29.8g of Cocaine, 1,446.5 litres of Skuches, Codeine 7.65 Litres and 1.8906kgs methamphetamine within the period under review.

On prosecution, Odili said the command has charged 60 cases and secured 33 convictions which comprise six females and 27 males.

