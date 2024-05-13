NDE trains graduates in agribusiness in Borno

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the training of 50 unemployed graduates in Borno State, focusing on agribusiness to foster wealth creation within…

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced the training of 50 unemployed graduates in Borno State, focusing on agribusiness to foster wealth creation within the agricultural value chain and promote self-reliance.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony held in Maiduguri weekend, the director general, Abubakar Fikpo, said the three-month training programme aimed at alleviating poverty and fostering self-sufficiency among participants.

Mohammed Gaji Galadima, the state coordinator, who represented the director general, said the training would promote environmental stewardship and enhance the quality of life for farm families and communities.

Galadima explained that the training curriculum includes both theoretical and practical components, designed to impart agricultural skills across the entire value chain, thereby facilitating increased employment opportunities nationwide.