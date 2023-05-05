NDDC railway project will stimulate economic activities in N/ Delta – IYC

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has said the proposed railway network project by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to connect all states in…

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has said the proposed railway network project by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to connect all states in the region will stimulate economic activities and place the Niger Delta on the fast lane of development.

NDDC had recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States-based Atlanta Global Resources Inc. (AGRI) to build a railway network to connect all states in the region, a federal government project being applauded by several stakeholders in the region.

The IYC president, Peter Timothy Igbifa, told newsmen in a statement in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Thursday, that the entire stakeholders in the region were excited over the move by the board of the NDDC and eagerly waiting for the realisation of the project.

Igbifa described the development as a paradigm shift from the former focus of the NDDC on quick-win projects aimed at accelerated development of the Niger Delta region.

He stated the railway network if realized, “would be the first project for regional integration, a big ticket developmental initiative in tandem with the core mandate of the NDDC.”

“We saw it as an answered prayer because we have been advocating a regional project of such magnitude to ensure developmental integration required to catalyse the economic growth of the Niger Delta.

“NDDC was not created only to construct street roads and build houses. It was established to galvanise the rapid development of the region, which can only be achieved with projects of regional integration.”