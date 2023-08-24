NDDC/KPMG signs agreement on corporate governance

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Wednesday signed an agreement with KPMG on corporate governance. Speaking at the event held at the commission’s headquarters…

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Wednesday signed an agreement with KPMG on corporate governance.

Speaking at the event held at the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Managing Director of NDDC, Dr Sam Ogbuku, said it engaged KPMG to provide advisory services to the commission on corporate governance.

Dr Ogbuku said the commission entered into a partnership agreement with KPMG for corporate governance to ensure standard and compliance.

He said the move is to build confidence in the commission is in compliance with the vision of President Tinubu’s administration of ensuring transparency in good governance.

“We engaged KPMG to provide advisory services in corporate governance. Our partnership with KPMG will provide advisory services in corporate governance. We are doing this so that NDDC will be known for its standard.

“Our agreement involves compliance. We believe the move is to build confidence in the commission in compliance with the vision of President Tinubu’s administration of ensuring good governance.

“With this agreement, we will ensure compliance with our vision. I am assuring you that the agreement will usher in good governance in NDDC and development in the Niger Delta region,” he said.

He said the commission will engage other critical stakeholders in building a better Niger Delta region.

The Lead Partner of KPMG, Mr Tolu Odunkale said the organization has a track record of ensuring success in corporate governance in organizations.

He said KPMG will replicate its achievements in other organizations it has partnered with in the NDDC to ensure that the desired targets are achieved.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...