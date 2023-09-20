NDDC has been repositioned to inspire hope, says MD

Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, says the commission has been repositioned to bring about the much needed growth…

Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, says the commission has been repositioned to bring about the much needed growth and development to inspire hope in the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku said the NDDC is now largely focusing on sustainable partnerships in manpower and infrastructural development, with a short, medium and long term plan.

The NDDC MD gave this assurance on Wednesday while addressing the Chairman of Nigerian Young Professionals Forum and Convener of Niger Delta Young Professionals, Moses Siloko Siasia, and members of his team during a meeting in his office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He disclosed that the the commission has floated an initiative tagged, ‘Project Hope’, as part of its strategic arrangement to create job opportunities for young people in the Niger Delta.

Ogbuku explained that Project Hope will focus on agriculture and tech hubs for young people, with the deliberate aim of providing sustainable means of livelihood for them.

“We have a new thinking and a new way of doing things. We are moving away from the past because times are changing and we need to catch up.

“Our deliberate and strategic plans are geared towards sustainable development. We are committed to ensure that we build the capacity of our youths in areas that they can have comparative advantage.

“We have set up what we call Project Hope. This initiative that is focused on tech hubs and agriculture. It will take our youths out of poverty and help to create sustainable livelihood. They will be their own bosses and also employers of labour,” he said.

The NDDC boss explained further that the commission is building a database of youths in the region to aide its planning and manpower development.

The comprehensive database, he said, would enable the NDDC appropriate its empowerment scheme.

On innovative plans to change its operations, Ogbuku said the commission had engaged KPMG to develop an Internal Corporate Governance System.

While decrying the number of abandoned projects in the region, he said the NDDC was partnering with state governments in the Niger Delta, individuals and institutions to maximize its developmental agenda.

“The partnership will enhance the quick delivery of critical infrastructure in the region”, he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Siasia had lauded the NDDC boss on the reforms he had embarked on, which according to him, has made the commission more result-oriented.

Siasia said they were in his office on a familiarization visit to congratulate him on his appointment, adding that they have no doubt in his capacity to deliver on his job.

He described the NDDC’s new thinking and vision as a product of purposeful leadership under Ogbuku and called for support from people of the region for him to succeed.

