NDDC empowers Niger Delta young entrepreneurs with N30bn

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has pledged to galvanise the Niger Delta Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines and Agriculture (NDCCITMA) by releasing N30 billion counterpart fund for the development of young entrepreneurs.

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku who disclosed this in Port Harcourt, restated the Commission’s commitment to empowering the people of the region through economic programmes.

He highlighted the NDCCITMA’s role in training youths, supporting SMEs, and designing industry-friendly skill development programmes.

Ogbuku said the NDDC was supporting the NDCCITMA to drive economic growth and development in the Niger Delta region by providing financial support, training and networking opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs.

He said, “We are providing N30 billion to fund projects and support businesses to ensure the sustainability of our youth development initiatives.



“We will release the matching funds so the entrepreneurs can access them to boost their businesses. In our 2024 budget, we have provision for N30 billion which we are to use as matching funds for the chamber of commerce. We are working towards releasing this fund so that the chamber of commerce can start work in earnest.

“The Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce will strengthen young entrepreneurs in the region. It is no longer acceptable for our youths to be contented with receiving stipends while at home doing nothing.

Ogbuku remarked that the Commission was collaborating with the Bank of Industry, BOI, to ensure the success of NDDC’s youth development programmes.

“The current NDDC Board and Management choose to look at sustainable options in designing youth programmes. In the past, we did a lot in supporting entrepreneurs in the Niger Delta but these activities were not properly documented and backed with verifiable data.

“Our new strategy is to support genuine entrepreneurs rather than people who are just portfolio entrepreneurs because we know that the government alone cannot employ everybody. Many university graduates are coming out, and the government cannot employ all of them. However, we can empower them by creating an environment where they can engage other persons to expand their businesses.”