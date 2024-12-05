Ndace, Rafsanjani, Ishekwene, NADF Boss to Grace 6th Campus Journalism Awards

The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mallam Jibrin Ndace, will serve as the Special Guest of Honour, while the Senior Vice Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Azubuike Ishiekwene, will deliver the keynote address at the 6th Campus Journalism Awards.

Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Comrade Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani, will act as the Chief Host, with the Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Development Fund, Mallam Mohammed Abu Ibrahim, also expected to attend.

Other notable dignitaries include the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, and the Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Alhaji Lanre Issa-Onilu.

As a special guest, Alhaji Issa-Onilu will deliver a presentation titled: ‘Journalism for National Unity and Progress: Strengthening National Identity Through Youth Journalism.’

The Campus Journalism Awards, an annual event celebrating outstanding campus journalists across Nigerian universities, is set to hold on Saturday, 7th December 2024 by 2pm, at the Cosmopolitan University Hall, opposite the National Hospital, Abuja.

Organizers revealed that this year’s edition, themed ‘Thriving in the 21st Century Media Landscape,’ attracted 373 entries across 12 categories, with 36 finalists shortlisted. One campus journalist will be crowned Campus Journalist of the Year, alongside 12 other category winners. Additionally, a cash prize of N200,000 will be awarded to the winner and first runner-up in the Investigative Journalist category.

Furthermore, Chief Superintendent of Customs Abdullahi Aliyu Maiwada and keynote speaker Azubuike Ishiekwene will be honored with the prestigious Honorary Patron Awards.