NCS urges National Assembly to review N150m allocation for cancer health fund

The Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS) has called on the National Assembly to review the N150 million allocated to the Cancer Health Fund (CHF) in the 2025 budget.

President of the society, Prof. Abidemi Omonisi, made the call at the weekend in Abuja during a training programme on the Enhancing Human papillomaVirus (HPV) Vaccine Awareness and Uptake in Nigeria project, organised for members of the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHeJ).

The project is supported by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance through a partnership with Pathfinder International, NCS and the Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN).

The CHF is an initiative of the Federal Ministry of Health and some private sector partners aimed at supporting the treatment of indigent cancer patients. It commenced in 2021 and supports patients with three types of cancers, breast l, cervical and prostate.

Prof. Omonisi said the amount was grossly inadequate and that there was need to increase it considering the cost of treatment and number of patients in the country.

He said, “We appeal to them to increase the amount allocated to the fund, because this amount is as good as letting many of the cancer patients die this year.”

He said the society, in collaboration with the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), established the first childhood cancer registry in Nigeria last year, adding that the World Health Organisation (WHO) also enlisted Nigeria as country of special interest for prioritising childhood cancer care.

The NCS president also said an international liver transplant network hosted by Mayo Clinic in the United States, is collaborating with NCS towards the establishment of the first liver transplant centre in Nigeria.

He added that the society was also working towards a national cancer intervention fund to raise a minimum of N10 billion to support patients in the country.

A public health specialist and consultant to the NCS on the HPV project, said the project was launched a year ago to support the efforts of the government to ensure that girls between the ages of nine to 14 access the HPV vaccine to protect them against cervical cancer.

He said the support of the media is key in addressing myths and misconceptions about the vaccine.